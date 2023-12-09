    বাংলা

    Fire sweeps through mattress factory in Chattogram

    Firefighters have taken control of the situation and are working to fully extinguish the flames

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2023, 07:43 AM

    A fire broke out at a mattress factory in Chattogram's Kalurghat.

    The incident was reported at the Quader Bedding factory, situated in the BSCIC industrial area, around 9 am on Saturday, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, senior officer at Kalurghat Fire Station.

    Firefighters have managed to take control of the situation, and are working to fully extinguish the flames.

    "Even if the surface fire on the cotton is put out, it continues to burn inside, flaring up every now and again. Firefighters are working to ensure the fire is completely extinguished."

    The Chattogram Divisional Fire Service Control Room said a total of seven units from different stations have been deployed to douse the flames.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 buses torched in Ctg amid BNP-Jamaat hartal
    3 buses torched in Ctg
    The incidents occur amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami
    11 vehicles torched across Bangladesh just before BNP hartal
    11 vehicles torched just before hartal
    Five vehicles were set on fire in Dhaka city, three in the Rajshahi Division, two in the Chattogram Division and one in the Mymensingh Division
    Two buses torched at start of Chattogram blockade
    Two buses torched at start of Ctg blockade
    The incidents occurred in the early hours of the first day of a nationwide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat
    Two buses set ablaze in Gazipur and Chattogram before the BNP's blockade
    Buses torched in Gazipur, Chattogram
    In Gazipur, a group of people set a bus of Anabil Paribahan ablaze and escaped the scene

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron