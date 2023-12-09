Fire sweeps through mattress factory in Chattogram

The incidents occur amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami
A fire broke out at a mattress factory in Chattogram's Kalurghat.
The incident was reported at the Quader Bedding factory, situated in the BSCIC industrial area, around 9 am on Saturday, according to Abdullah Harun Pasha, senior officer at Kalurghat Fire Station.
Firefighters have managed to take control of the situation, and are working to fully extinguish the flames.
"Even if the surface fire on the cotton is put out, it continues to burn inside, flaring up every now and again. Firefighters are working to ensure the fire is completely extinguished."
The Chattogram Divisional Fire Service Control Room said a total of seven units from different stations have been deployed to douse the flames.