2-year old child among 9 burnt in Dhupkhola gas fire that guts 3 shops

A 2-year-old child and eight other people have been burnt and three grocery stores were gutted in a fire when the gas line was damaged during the digging of a water pipeline for the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority in Gandaria's Dhupkhola.

At least two engines of the Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the scene after they were informed at 9:27am about a fire breaking out at a shop near the Dhupkhola field on Sunday.

The flames were completely tamed after 45 minutes of effort, said Duty Officer Lima Khanam of the Fire Service Control Room.

Among the victims, six were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the remaining three to the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.