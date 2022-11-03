HC upholds death sentences for 3 in Ctg student’s murder

Riad has been absconding since the start of the trial, while Shaon became a fugitive after he was released on bail.

Two other suspects in the case – Shah Selim Tipu and Shahadat Hossain Shaju were acquitted.

On Aug 14, 2016, Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Nurul Islam sentenced all five to death in the murder case.

The death reference and other documents in the case came to the High Court this year. The suspects also filed an appeal of their convictions.

On Apr 27, 2012, Shaon, Riad, Shaju and Danny allegedly kidnapped Himu from in front of Summerfield School and College in the Panchlaish area of the port city after he hindered their drug dealing efforts, the case dossier says.