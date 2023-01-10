    বাংলা

    Woman dies of burns from Dhamrai gas cylinder explosion, taking death toll to 2

    Josna Begum, 25, and her toddler daughter succumbed to their burn injuries. Three other members of their family are hospitalised

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 07:06 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 07:06 AM

    The gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka’s Dhamrai has claimed another victim.

    Josna Begum, 25, succumbed to her burn wounds at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute around 6 am on Tuesday.

    Three members of her family, including her husband, are currently admitted to the same hospital with injuries from the same explosion.

    Josna had suffered burns on 70 percent of her body, said Inspector Md Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost, citing doctors.

    Josna’s two-year-old daughter Marium died from her wounds on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

    The gas cylinder explosion occurred in the Islampur area early on Saturday morning. The blast injured Josna, her husband Md Manzurul Islam, 35, their daughter Marium, Sadia Aktar, 19, and Hosne Ara, 30.

    Hosne Ara is Josna’s sister and Sadia is her niece.

    Md Sufian, who brought the injured to the hospital, said Manzurul Islam is a garment worker.

    Josna was starting to cook when gas built up from a cylinder leak exploded. The fire spread and burned five members of the family.

    Manzurul has burns on 33 percent of his body, Sadia on 75 percent of her body and Hosne Ara on 25 percent of her body, according to Inspector Bachchu.

