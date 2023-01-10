Woman dies of burns from Dhamrai gas cylinder explosion, taking death toll to 2

The gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka’s Dhamrai has claimed another victim.

Josna Begum, 25, succumbed to her burn wounds at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute around 6 am on Tuesday.

Three members of her family, including her husband, are currently admitted to the same hospital with injuries from the same explosion.

Josna had suffered burns on 70 percent of her body, said Inspector Md Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost, citing doctors.