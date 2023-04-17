Fire breaks out at BGB market in Uttara

As many as 31 people have sustained injuries or fallen ill during firefighting efforts
A fire has broken out at the BGB market in Dhaka’s Uttara.
The fire in the market was reported around 10:25 am on Monday, fire service official Shahjahan Sikder said.
“Five firefighting units were able to tame the blaze at 11:10 am after an hour and 15 minutes of effort.”
Video shared on social media showed black smoke rising from the tin-roofed market and people rushing about trying to recover rolls of cloth.
Badrul Hassan, deputy police commissioner of the Uttara Zone, said that the fire initially started at a store for motor parts at the tin-roofed one-storey marketplace.
Six to seven stores were burnt in the fire, but no casualties have been reported so far, he said.