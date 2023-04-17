    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at BGB market in Uttara

    Five firefighting units were able to tame the fire around 11:10 am

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 April 2023, 05:36 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 05:36 AM

    A fire has broken out at the BGB market in Dhaka’s Uttara.

    The fire in the market was reported around 10:25 am on Monday, fire service official Shahjahan Sikder said.

    “Five firefighting units were able to tame the blaze at 11:10 am after an hour and 15 minutes of effort.”

    Video shared on social media showed black smoke rising from the tin-roofed market and people rushing about trying to recover rolls of cloth.

    Badrul Hassan, deputy police commissioner of the Uttara Zone, said that the fire initially started at a store for motor parts at the tin-roofed one-storey marketplace.

    Six to seven stores were burnt in the fire, but no casualties have been reported so far, he said.  

