Elderly man ‘killed by cousins’ over land feud in Chattogram’s Banshkhali

A man has allegedly been killed with sharp weapons in an attack by his cousins over a land feud in Chattogram.

The victim, 65-year-old Zakir Hossain, was a resident of Banshkhali Upazila’s Puro Ilsha village. He was injured in the attack on Tuesday morning and died while undergoing treatment later that night.

Police have detained three people over the incident. They are Nurul Absar, 64, his brother Nurul Akhter, 60, and Akhter’s son Foyez Uddin, 32.

Saiful Islam, chief of Banshkhali Police Station, said that Zakir had an ongoing feud with his cousins Absar and Akhter over land. Absar, Akhter and Foyez attacked Zakir over the feud on Tuesday.

“He was rescued in critical condition by family members and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment in the evening,” Saiful said.

The victim’s family is preparing to file a case over the incident, he added.