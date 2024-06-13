Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Dwellers suffer as heavy rain inundates Sylhet city again

4.6 mm of rainfall has deluged Sylhet in the last 24 hours

Heavy rain floods Sylhet city again

Sylhet Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 06:48 PM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 06:48 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
US coach won't blame stop-clock penalty for India loss
US coach won't blame stop-clock penalty for India loss
England coach hopes Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek
England coach hopes Hazlewood's comments were tongue in cheek
Travel ban on ex-NBR commissioner Waheeda
Travel ban on ex-NBR commissioner Waheeda
Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine
Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More