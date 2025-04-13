Bangladesh hikes gas prices for industrial users by 33%

The price of captive power will also go up from Tk 31.50 currently to Tk 42

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of gas for industrial users by 33 percent, from Tk 30 per cubic metre to Tk 40.

The decision was announced at a press conference on Sunday.

Jalal Ahmed, the chairman of the commission, said: “We have decided to raise it by 33 percent, give or take. The price of captive power will go up from Tk 31.50 currently to Tk 42. The price in the industrial sector, which is currently Tk 30, will be Tk 40.”

In addition to new industries, those industries that are using gas more than the permitted load will also have to pay a bill at a rate of Tk 40 instead of TK 30.

Jalal said that the new rate will take effect from April.

He said, "I have asked the distribution companies to increase management and efficiency, reduce operating costs and assess their fuel efficiency. They have been asked to implement plans to reduce existing system losses."

Petrobangla had proposed to increase the prices for new and pledged customers (those who already had permits) while keeping the prices for existing customers (industrial and captive) unchanged.

It was proposed to set the bills for pledged customers at the existing rate for half the bill and half at Tk 75.72.

On the other hand, the proposal called for increasing the gas price for new industries and captives from Tk 30 and Tk 31.75 respectively to Tk 75.72.

Petrobangla said in its proposal that if the price is not increased, there will be a deficit of about Tk 160 billion per year.

At the hearing, businessmen and leaders of business organisations raised objections to the proposal. Entrepreneurs, in particular, opposed the two types of price proposals in the industry.