Police have recovered 32 'petrol bombs' in abandoned suitcase in Faridpur

Police have recovered 32 petrol bomb-like explosives in a suitcase found abandoned by the highway in Faridpur’s Bhanga.

Bhanga Police Chief Ahsraf Hossain said the explosives were recovered on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at 1pm on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off over some preparing to carry out violence over the lockdown programme announced by Awami League, police raided the area, sending the miscreants on the run, police said.

On Wednesday, three were arrested, and crude bombs and petrol bombs were recovered from a house in Azimnagor.