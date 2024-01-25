Women, children among 6 burnt as 'gas leak' sparks fire in Narayanganj home

Six people, including women and children, have suffered burn injuries in a fire that erupted from a suspected gas leak in a home in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.

The fire erupted in the tin-roofed house in the Baghpara area, where people had gathered to see a newborn child around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Siddhirganj Police Station chief Abu Bakar Siddique.

The victims were identified as Sukhi Akter, 33, her daughter Sadia Akter, 10, sister Zannati Akter, 18, brother Arif Hawlader, 21, cousin Rahima Akter, 32, and Rahima’s daughter Ritu, 13.

They are receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Rahima’s husband Jahangir Hawlader said they are neighbours of Sukhi, who gave birth to a child two weeks ago. The fire erupted when everyone was in Sukhi's room to see the baby.