Women, children among 6 burnt as 'gas leak' sparks fire in Narayanganj home

Six people, including women and children, have suffered burn injuries in a fire that erupted from a suspected gas leak in a home in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.
The fire erupted in the tin-roofed house in the Baghpara area, where people had gathered to see a newborn child around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Siddhirganj Police Station chief Abu Bakar Siddique.
The victims were identified as Sukhi Akter, 33, her daughter Sadia Akter, 10, sister Zannati Akter, 18, brother Arif Hawlader, 21, cousin Rahima Akter, 32, and Rahima’s daughter Ritu, 13.
They are receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Rahima’s husband Jahangir Hawlader said they are neighbours of Sukhi, who gave birth to a child two weeks ago. The fire erupted when everyone was in Sukhi's room to see the baby.
Rahima is in critical condition after suffering burns on 45 percent of her body. Sukhi and Zannati suffered burns on 17 percent and 15 percent of their bodies, according to Tarikul Islam, a resident physician at the burn institute.
Meanwhile, burns covered five percent of Sadia's body, three percent of Arif's and 10 percent of Ritu's body. They received first aid and are currently under observation, the physician said.
“Initial investigation suggests that the fire was triggered by gas accumulated in the stove. Authorities are trying to confirm the cause,” Bakar said.