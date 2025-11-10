Verdict nears as testimonies conclude in ‘plot graft’ case against Hasina

Testimonies have concluded in the corruption case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others over the alleged illegal allocation of plots.

On Monday, Dhaka Special Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun set Nov 17 for the defendants to present their statements in self-defence.

Cross-examinations of investigating officers are under way in two separate cases against Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter, Saima Wazed Putul. These cross-examinations will also continue on Nov 17.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya was cross-examined by defence counsel Shahinur Rahman on behalf of the defendant, former RAJUK member (Estate and Land) Mohammad Khurshid Alam.

In the cases against Sajeeb and Saima, ACC Deputy Directors Salauddin and SM Rashedul Hasan are still under cross-examination.

On Jul 31, the court framed charges and began trials in six cases, including these three.

Other members of the Sheikh family accused in the cases include Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, her daughter and British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and another daughter, Azmina Siddique Ruponti.

According to the chargesheets, while in office, Hasina and her family members allegedly abused state power to obtain six plots on Road 203 in Sector 27 of the Purbachal Housing Project, despite not being eligible for the allocation.

As the Sheikh family members and their relatives remain absconding, arrest warrants have been issued against them. They could not attend the hearings or cross-examine witnesses.

With testimonies now completed in absentia, the trial has moved one step closer to a verdict.