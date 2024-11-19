Former food minister Qamrul Islam arrested in Dhaka

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former food minister Qamrul Islam.

He was arrested in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday, according to Mohammad Talebur Rahman, the deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Media Wing.

Legal action is being taken against the influential leader of the deposed Awami League, but Talebur did not specify in which case Qamrul had been arrested.

Qamrul, the former minister and MP of Dhaka-2 constituency, has been accused in several cases related to attacks during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

The news of Qamrul’s apprehension comes amid arrests of Awami League MPs and influential leaders including ministers since the Sheikh Hasina regime was brought down by a civil uprising.

The lawyer and politician, like many other influential Awami League leaders, has not appeared in public since the fall of the government.

The once-powerful leader of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League entered parliament after being elected in 2008 with the ‘Boat’ symbol. He secured his fourth consecutive win in the Jan 7, 2024 election.

He was appointed as state minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs in the Hasina cabinet in 2009. The Awami League presidium member served as a food minister from 2014 but could not secure a place in the cabinet in the next two terms.

During his tenure as state minister, Somoy Television applied for a licence in 2009. After test runs, it began broadcasting on Apr 17, 2011.