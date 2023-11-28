    বাংলা

    Low forms over Andaman Sea, may intensify into cyclone

    It will be named Michaung, a name given by Myanmar

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 05:36 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 05:36 PM

    A low pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

    The current low pressure will become more well-marked by Wednesday and might turn into a depression, meteorologist Monowar Hossain said on Tuesday.

    "We'll understand its path and nature better after it forms, and then we'll give out weather warnings based on how it progresses," he added.

    The weather in Bangladesh may remain dry, with a partly cloudy sky over the country, according to the forecast for Wednesday.

    The night temperature may drop slightly, and the day temperature may remain almost unchanged.

    The India Meteorological Department forecasts that the low pressure might turn into a deep depression and a cyclone by Dec 2. It will be named Michaung, a name given by Myanmar.

    The cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organisation's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The storm, which recently originated in the Bay of Bengal, was named Midhili by Maldives.

    Beyond the Bay of Bengal, the upcoming cyclone Michaung is the sixth such event forming in the Indian Ocean this year, proving that Indian waters have been busier than usual compared to the customary four cyclones that occur in most years, according to the Times of India.

    It said the possible storm system, originating in the Gulf of Thailand, has been moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, but may curve towards West Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

    On Nov 17, Cyclone Midhili lashed Bangladesh’s coast with “weak” winds, but caused significant harm, killing at least nine people and destroying scores of homes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya Muslims walk as they are being transported to a temporary shelter, following their arrival in Sabang, Aceh province, Indonesia, November 22, 2023.
    More Rohingya leave Bangladesh by boat
    Nearly one million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar live in bamboo-and-plastic camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox's Bazar
    Possible cyclone brewing as Met Office forecasts low over Bay of Bengal
    Possible cyclone brewing over Bay of Bengal
    A low pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea by Nov 26 and intensify into a severe cyclone by Nov 30 or Dec 1
    Depression may not intensify into cyclone, but rain will quicken arrival of winter, Met Office says
    Depression may not intensify into cyclone: Met Office
    The November rain, under the influence of the deep depression, will help herald in the winter season, a meteorologist says
    Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may bring rain or thundershowers
    Low pressure system forming in sea
    Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur during this period

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps