Padma Bridge has generated Tk 16.5bn revenue in 2 years: Quader

As many as 12.7 million vehicles have crossed the Padma Bridge in the two years since its inauguration, generating nearly Tk 16.5 billion in toll revenue.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader revealed the information at a press conference in Banani’s Setu Bhaban after a meeting of the Bridges Authority on Tuesday.

"Today is a historic day. Padma Bridge is a testament to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bold leadership. She has established a shining example of self-reliance by constructing this bridge entirely with our national funds," Quader said.

Hasina inaugurated the bridge on Jun 25, 2022, and two days later, it was opened for traffic.

The construction of the bridge cost Tk 326.05 billion, with Tk 9.45 billion already paid in six instalments as per the agreement with the finance ministry, Quader said.

A cheque of Tk 3.14 billion for the seventh and eighth instalments will be handed to the finance

ministry by the prime minister on Thursday, he added.

