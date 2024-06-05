Govt investigating why workers failed to fly to Malaysia despite clearance, says Hasina

BMET's data shows that despite being approved, 31,701 people could not go to Malaysia for work

The government is thoroughly investigating why jobseekers failed to go to Malaysia for work even after completing all procedures correctly, Sheikh Hasina has said.

Those responsible for missing the deadline to send the workers will be held accountable, the prime minister told parliament when Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu raised a supplementary question on Wednesday..

Hasina said, "Going abroad for employment is common. Many have gone. Some through agents, and those who go through agents sometimes face problems which create complications."

According to the Malaysian government's announcement, the last day for Bangladeshi workers approved to enter Malaysia was May 31. Taking advantage of this situation, some agencies increased the airfare on this route from Tk 30,000 to more than Tk 100,000.

Amid such uncertainty, many gathered at the airport on Friday morning. To alleviate the crisis, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operated an extra flight from Dhaka to Kuala Lumpur that evening, but it could accommodate only a maximum of 271 passengers. Throughout the day, many people remained at the airport only to return home at night, broken-hearted.

According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, or BMET, the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry had approved 523,834 workers to go to Malaysia by May 21.

Although no more approvals were supposed to be given after May 21, the ministry still approved an additional 1,112 workers thereafter.

BMET's data shows that despite being approved, 31,701 people could not go to Malaysia.

A six-strong investigative committee was formed by the ministry to look into the incident. State Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said no leniency would be shown to those responsible.

In parliament, Hasina discussed the government's initiation of special flights to send workers to Malaysia.

"Special flights were arranged, and efforts were made to send everyone, but many were left behind. We are investigating the reasons for these issues," she stated.

"Whenever we decide how many people will go and how they will go, we find that some people involved in the manpower business rush to send workers. Some from Malaysia are also involved, leading to complications.

"Every time the government tries to resolve these issues through discussions, some people rush off, creating abnormal situations. Those who go do not have their jobs, salaries, or working conditions secured. This happens not just in Malaysia but in many places."

The prime minister continued: "I have repeatedly told the citizens not to sell their land and homes to spend hundreds of thousands of takas to work abroad. If needed, they can take loans from the Probashi Kallyan Bank without collateral. They need to ensure their employment is confirmed before taking such loans."

"Despite this, there are people in our country who rush to go first, selling everything they own and then ending up destitute. Or even if they manage to go, they find themselves in trouble.

"I have advised against going abroad in such a manner. If the rules are followed straightforwardly, these problems do not arise. However, we are thoroughly investigating the current issues, and if anyone is found responsible, action will certainly be taken."