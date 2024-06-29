Farmer dies from snakebite in Feni’s Sonagazi

Antivenoms were available at the Upazila Health Complex, but he was transferred to the district hospital as his condition was ‘critical’

A farmer has died from a snakebite in Feni despite the Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex having antivenoms in stock.

The incident occurred in Char Dorbesh Union on Thursday night, according to Sudip Roy, chief of Sonagazi Model Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Md Ismail, 45.

Md Shahin, Ismail’s son, said his father was returning from Karamotia Bazar when a snake bit his right leg around 11pm.

He tied the wound with a rope at home and called a spiritual healer or ‘Ojha’ to treat the wound.

Later, as his condition worsened, they took him to the Upazila Health Complex at 2am on Friday, he added.

Shahin alleged that the attending doctors did not provide any treatment and immediately referred his father to Feni General Hospital. His father passed away en route.

Utpal Das, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, confirmed the availability of antivenoms at the health complex and pledged an investigation into the failure to administer any.

“The health complex is well-equipped with snakebite vaccines. Following the Russell's viper incident, all hospital staff are trained to administer antivenom," he added.

Md Sadekul Karim, the health complex’s assistant community medical officer, said: “The patient’s condition appeared critical during examination, so he was advised to be taken to Feni General Hospital for advanced treatment."

The body has been sent to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said OC Sudip.