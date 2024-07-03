bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka, suffers head injuries

Doctors say he developed a blood clot in his head after falling from the rickshaw

Shamim Us Salehin Shuvo, a social media moderator at bdnews24.com, has suffered serious head injuries in an attack by a group of motorcycle-riding robbers in Dhaka's Agargaon.

The muggers robbed him of his mobile phone.

The incident occurred outside the IDB building near the metro rail station around 10:45pm on Tuesday.

Shamim said he was travelling from Shahbagh to Mirpur-10 home in a battery-operated rickshaw with his friend Mahbub, identified with a single name, and attacked by two thugs.

"Two robbers on a motorcycle snatched the mobile phone from me while on the move and sped off towards Sheorapara. In the struggle, I fell from the rickshaw and hit my head."

Shamim was initially taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital by Mahbub but was discharged after receiving first aid due to bed shortages.

He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at midnight and later transferred to a private hospital on Wednesday, where doctors found a blood clot in his head.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station chief Abdul Ahad said they have received reports of a gang of robbers operating on motorcycles in the area and are working to catch them.

CCTV footage of the incident will be reviewed for further investigation, he added.