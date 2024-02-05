Panic grips residents as dozens of Myanmar border police take refuge in Bangladesh amid fierce fighting

Panic along the Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari has peaked with dozens of Myanmar Border Guard Police, many of them wounded, taking shelter in Bangladesh amid heavy fighting with rebels on the other side.

Gunfire and mortar shells reached the Bangladesh side in the past few days, hitting homes, injuring at least two locals, and forcing the authorities to close schools amid the sound of heavy gunfight.

Tension mounted when 14 armed members of Myanmar’s BGP crossed the border in the morning.

The number reached 68 at the end of the day, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh.