Primary teachers suspend work stoppage

Assistant teachers from the government primary schools, who are demanding 10th-grade pay among three demands, have suspended their work stoppage.

Following a meeting with government representatives at the Secretariat, Shamsuddin Masud, convenor of the “Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council”, confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com around 9:45pm on Sunday.

The teachers, however, will continue their nonstop sit-in programme at the Central Shaheed Minar as before.

Shamsuddin said, "The final decision will be made at 5pm [on Monday] during a meeting at the finance ministry."

More to follow