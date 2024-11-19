56 people of Chakma-Tanchangya communities enter Bangladesh fleeing Myanmar war

The trespassers are saying the area has become uninhabitable due to war and violence in the Rakhine state

As many as 56 indigenous people have entered the Bangladesh territory through the Naikhongchhari Upazila border in the Bandarban district after escaping from Myanmar amid war and violence.

The batch containing 56 people from the Chakma and Tanchangya communities walked in via the Baishfari border in the Ghumdhum union of the Upazila.

They have been taken to the Kutupalong Hindu Rohingya Camp instantly, said Zarin Tasnim, the acting upazila executive officer and assistant commissioner (Land) of Ukhiya Upazila.

The issue has been reported to higher authorities. The government's stance on the issue will be informed later, Zarin added.

The trespassers are saying the area has become uninhabitable due to war and violence in the Rakhine State. To survive, they have fled into Bangladesh. They used to earn their livelihood through farming and jhum cultivation in their homeland.

The police officers as well as the BGB personnel are providing security for the Myanmar nationals who have gathered together.

The Upazila administration and the BGB are discussing to make a decision on them, Ukhiya Police Station chief Mohammad Arif Hossain said.

Information on the infiltration has been received. Efforts are underway to get more details. The exact number of infiltrators will be informed later, according to Lt Col Abdullah Al Mashruki, a commander of the 34th battalion of BGB.

A conflict has been raging for long between the Arakan Army insurgent group and the Myanmar army in the Rakhine State.

Most of the areas of the Rakhine State areas are now under the control of the Arakan Army. The Rohingya made several attempts recently to enter Bangladesh from Myanmar but the BGB and the law enforcers have sent them back to their country.