Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Senior journalist Nayeemul Islam Khan appointed as PM’s new Press Secretary

He currently edits Dainik Amader Notun Shomoy, Dainik Amader Orthoneeti, and Daily Our Time

Nayeemul Islam Khan is PM’s Press Secretary

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 06:37 PM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 06:37 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
8-hour traffic gridlock on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
8-hour traffic gridlock on Dhaka-Chattogram highway
‘No need to worry’ about bank borrowing: Mahmood Ali
‘No need to worry’ about bank borrowing: Mahmood Ali
Inflation is ‘top priority’: finance minister
Inflation is ‘top priority’: finance minister
Unrealistic budget doesn’t acknowledge problems: CPD
Unrealistic budget doesn’t acknowledge problems: CPD
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More