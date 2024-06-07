Senior journalist Nayeemul Islam Khan appointed as PM’s new Press Secretary

He currently edits Dainik Amader Notun Shomoy, Dainik Amader Orthoneeti, and Daily Our Time

Senior journalist and emeritus editor of Daily Amader Notun Shomoy, Nayeemul Islam Khan, has been appointed as the prime minister’s press secretary.

The position had been vacant since the death of Ihsanul Karim on Mar 10.

Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, deputy secretary at the ministry, issued a notification about Nayeemul’s appointment on Thursday.

According to the notice, Nayeemul is to receive a fixed monthly salary of Tk 78,000 on contract.

Eldest of the six siblings, Nayeemul was born in Cumilla on Jan 21, 1958. His father, Nurul Islam Khan, was a politician and lawyer by training.

He pursued his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Dhaka Univeristy’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.

Nayeemul has been working as a journalist in Bangladesh since 1982. In 1990, he served as the editor of top publications Dainik Ajker Kagoj and later Dainik Bhorer Kagoj.

In 2003, he became the editor of Dainik Amader Shomoy.

He is currently serving as the chief editor of Dainik Amader Notun Shomoy, Dainik Amader Orthoneeti, and Daily Our Time.

Nayeemul also joined Stamford University as a Journalism and Media Studies professor in 2007. He also hosted several talk shows in Bangladesh.