Men, women, and children are among the detainees, attempting a perilous sea journey without basic supplies

Bangladesh Navy detains fishing trawler with 214 displaced Myanmar nationals attempting to cross into Malaysia

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 214 displaced Myanmar nationals attempting to illegally enter Malaysia from the deep sea.

The group was arrested on Tuesday after being found aboard a fishing trawler, “FV Kulsuma”, during a routine patrol in the Bay of Bengal.

According to a media statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the detainees include 118 men, 68 women, and 28 children.

They were aboard the trawler, which had departed from the Shaplapur area of Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar at 2am on Tuesday, with the intention of reaching Malaysia.

The Navy vessel “BNS Durjoy” intercepted the trawler 44 nautical miles southwest of St Martin’s Island, after noticing suspicious movement.

The statement also noted that the trawler lacked essential life-saving equipment, adequate food, water, and safety measures, posing a serious risk of a humanitarian disaster in the deep sea.

The detainees, all of whom are displaced Myanmar nationals, were handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard Station in Saint Martin's for legal action.