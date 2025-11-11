Treason trial against Hasina, 285 others set to begin for ‘trying to topple Yunus govt’

A Dhaka court has transferred the sedition case filed against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others on charges of taking part in “anti-state activities and attempts to oust the interim government” to a judicial court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ishrat Jenifar Jerin on Tuesday sent the case to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court for further trial proceedings.

The case alleged the accused participated in a Zoom meeting of the “Joy Bangla Brigade” and allegedly conspired to “overthrow the government”.

A total of 261 accused in the case are absconding, including Hasina, who is currently residing in India, said Md Salahuddin, a bench assistant at the court.

The court passed the order after the court received reports on the publication of a gazette notice asking the absconders to appear before the court.

Salahuddin said 261 of the suspects are on the run, including the deposed premier.

After a student-led uprising toppled the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024, several dozen cases, mostly related to murders, have been filed in police stations and courts against Hasina, her party leaders, and former ministers.

The interim government has initiated a trial at the International Crimes Tribunal, considering deaths during the uprising as genocide. Separate cases have also been filed with the tribunal over enforced disappearances allegedly committed during Hasina’s tenure.

A verdict date in another case relating to crimes against humanity during the July uprising, involving Hasina and others, will be announced on November 13.

The incumbent government has requested India to extradite Hasina under the extradition treaty but received no response.

The sedition case was initially filed on Mar 27 by CID Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Enamul Haque against Hasina and 73 others. The chargesheet submitted on July 30, however, accused Hasina and 286 others.

The court accepted the chargesheet on Aug 14 and issued arrest warrants.

On Sept 11, the court imposed travel bans on the suspctes. On Oct 14, the court ordered the publication of a notice in newspapers asking the 256 absconders to appear before the court.

A total of 25 people, including former MP Sabina Akter Tuhin, have been shown arrested in connection with the case.

The case statement said Hasina and hundreds of her party leaders and activists joined a Zoom meeting of the “Joy Bangla Brigade” on Dec 19, 2024, organised by Rabbi Alam, vice president of the US Awami League.

During the meeting, Hasina allegedly made anti-state remarks and instructed her followers to overthrow the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.