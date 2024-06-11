Police knew of Kausar’s mental illness, says IGP

The family of Constable Kausar claimed that he had suffered from mental illness for several years

The police say they knew that Constable Kausar Ali, who shot a co-worker dead while on duty in the diplomatic zone in Dhaka’s Gulshan, had a mental illness and was receiving treatment for it. He was reinstated to his duties after a doctor provided him with a discharge certificate.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police, clarified the matter on Tuesday while speaking to reporters at an event celebrating the 19th anniversary of the establishment of the Highway Police at the Police Auditorium in Dhaka’s Rajarbag.

The police knew of his illness, Mamun said. A doctor had given Kausar a certificate clearing him to return to duty.

The police are discussing whether more vigilance is needed on such matters, he said.

Police personnel are informed about the stress of the profession during training, the IGP said. Police personnel are also briefed about the pressures that may come after they are transferred to a new location.

After he shot and killed a colleague, Kausar’s wife told reporters that her husband had a mental illness and had been admitted to a mental hospital.

The family’s statement raised questions about how reasonable it was for the police to allow a person with a mental illness to handle an automatic weapon.

The family said that police officials at various levels had said they were not aware of Kausar’s illness. However, the IGP contradicted their statements on Tuesday.

Around 11:45am on Thursday, Kausar opened fire with an SMG haphazardly, killing Constable Monirul Islam on the northern end of the guard room at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka.

Sazzad Hossain Shahrukh, a driver for the Japanese Embassy, was also fired upon by Kausar and injured in the incident.

Monirul’s brother Constable Mahabubul Haque has filed a case at Gulshan Police Station over the incident. Kausar has been arrested in that case and remanded into police custody for seven days for interrogation.

Kausar hails from Daulatkhali Darer Para village in Kushtia’s Daulatpur Upazila. He is the son of freedom fighter Hayat Ali Master. His wife and two sons live at their ancestral home.

The family says that Kausar joined the Bangladesh police on Dec 15, 2005. In 2010, he started showing signs of mental illness. He did not speak to anyone and had a short temper that was easily exacerbated. While employed as a policeman, he was given several rounds of treatment for his symptoms.

According to the family, Kausar ‘did not use drugs’ and there were ‘no major family problems’.

It is not yet clear why Kausar opened fire on his co-worker. The police remand petition mentions that Monirul had argued about being on duty with Kausar around 11:45am. Kausar grew agitated at one point and opened fire.