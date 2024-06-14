Paturia dock busy, but not overwhelmed by Eid holidaymakers

People hailing from the south-west of the country are travelling to the Paturia ferry dock in Manikganj on their way home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

They were able to travel along the route to Daulatdia comfortably as there were sufficient ferries and launches to meet the traffic at the dock on Friday.

Though there had been a large crowd of passengers since the morning, there had been no major issues, said Shah Mohammad Khaled Newaz, the deputy general manager of the Aricha office of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation on Friday afternoon.

The Paturia-Daulatdia water route is one of the major points of connectivity between the capital Dhaka and many of the south-western districts. Typically travellers would have to endure long, difficult waits on the route every year.

Since the opening of the Padma Bridge, the number of travellers and vehicles using the route has eased. As a result, people can cross the Padma by ferry without having to endure the usual hassle.

Hundreds of working people from the southwestern region of the country set off from Paturia on Friday aboard ferries and launches taking them towards their family homes.

Members of the Naval Police, BIWTA and Fire Service are on duty to prevent launches from taking on excess passengers.

BIWTC official Khaled said, “For Eid, 23 ferries are plying the Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat waterways.”

"With all but one of the [10] piers operating, vehicles are crossing the river without long waits."He said that the district administration, police administration, the BIWTC and BIWTA are working in coordination to make peoples’ journeys home easier.

Khaled said, "Unless there is a major natural disaster, people returning home for Eid will be able to cross the river without enduring difficulties."