A victim with injuries has been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment

Three die as truck rams three-wheeler in Mymensingh

Three passengers on a three-wheeler have died after a truck rammed the vehicle in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj Upazila. Another person was injured in the accident.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm on Tuesday on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road in the Harua Bazar area, said Md Delowar Hossain, station officer for the Ishwarganj Fire Service.

The dead were identified as Taslim Talukder, 35, Arifuzzaman Rakib, 18, and Jahanara Begum, 38.

A truck headed from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj ran head-on into the battery-run three-wheeler travelling in the opposite direction, said Fire Service official Delowar.

Taslim and Rakib were killed on the spot, while Jahanara and the fourth victim suffered injuries.

“When the incident was reported, Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene, rescued Jahanara and Emdadul Haque, and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. There, the doctor on duty declared Jahanara dead.”

Two of the bodies are at the local health complex, while a third is at the MMCH morgue, said Mohamad Mazedur Rahman, chief of Ishwarganj Police Station.

Legal action will be taken over the incident, he said.