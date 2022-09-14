EC unveils roadmap for general election, EVMs in 150 seats

The Election Commission underlined its commitment to gaining the confidence of all political parties in order to conduct credible and participatory polls as it unveiled the roadmap for the 12th national election.

Despite facing questions and political scrutiny on various issues, the regulator has managed to build some trust in the last six months, said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan while presenting the roadmap on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal could not attend the event due to illness.

The purpose of the action plan, according to Khan, is singular - to ensure free, fair, neutral, acceptable and participatory elections.

"We are facing a lot of questions and there seems to be a lack of confidence in the commission. Through our actions, we have gone some way towards gaining trust.”