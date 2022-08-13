Minister Momen explains ‘living in heaven’ comments after criticism

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has explained his “living in heaven” comments that sparked outrage, as Bangladeshis are currently going through hardship due to skyrocketing prices of commodities, mostly fuel oils.

People in Bangladesh are “living a life as if in heaven”, compared to the rest of the world hit by the economic crisis, Momen said at an event in Sylhet on Friday.

He lauded Bangladesh’s economic resilience and denounced those who drew a parallel with Sri Lanka, a South Asian neighbour roiled by the economic crisis.