Bangladesh Railway begins sale of advance tickets for Eid-ul-Azha

The Bangladesh Railway has launched the sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha.

The tickets for western zone routes went on sale online at 8am on Sunday.

Mohammad Masud Sarwar, manager of Kamalapur Railway Station, said that 9,000 tickets for various inter-city trains have been sold as of 9:30am.

"Today is the first day of ticket sales. But the demand for tickets is not bad. All the tickets will be sold."

Tickets for eastern zone intercity trains will go on sale at 2pm.

Rail Minister Md Zillul Hakim announced the advance tickets would go on sale 10 days before the Eid trips begin, at a press conference on May 28. Accordingly, sales for Jun 12 started on Sunday.

Tickets for Jun 13 will be sold on Jun 3, tickets for Jun 14 on Jun 4, tickets for Jun 15 on Jun 5 and tickets for Jun 16 on Jun 6.

At 8:15am, the Bangladesh Railway website showed that all tickets for all classes for the Rajshahi Padma Express at Rajshahi Station, the Kurigram Express at Rangpur Station, the Cox’s Bazar Express at Cox’s Bazar Station, and the Upaban Express at Sylhet Station had been sold out.

The Snigdha and AC berths on the Panchagarh Express, the AC seats on the Ekota Express, the Snigdha and AC berths on the Drutojan Express, the Snigdha and AC berths on the Benapole Express, the First Class berths on the Subarna Express, and the AC berths on the Turna Express were also sold out.

But tickets were still available on some other routes.

All train tickets are being sold online this year. A single customer can purchase a maximum of four tickets.

The railway will sell 33,500 tickets for inter-city trains ahead of Eid. In addition, at the request of passengers, 25 percent of unseated tickets for non-AC coaches will be available from the station of origin before the start of the journey.

Return tickets for Jun 20 go on sale Jun 10. Return tickets for Jun 21 will be sold on Jun 11, tickets for Jun 22 on Jun 12, tickets for Jun 23 on Jun 13, and tickets for Jun 24 on Jun 14.