Bangladesh arrests 3 Betwinner agents on illegal gambling charges

CID’s Rezaul said the three suspects smuggled up to Tk 40 million out of Bangladesh in the past four months. Citing them, he said Betwinner has 10 agents in Bangladesh. The agents receive commission from Betwinner.

Although most betting and gambling sites are blocked in Bangladesh, the users registered on and logged in to Betwinner through VPN software, Rezaul said.

The users paid for betting through mobile financial services. The agents then convert the money to cryptocurrency Binance.

Police seized six mobile phones, 12 SIM cards and a laptop during the arrests. A case was filed against the suspects at Paltan Police Station under the Digital Security Act.