    বাংলা

    Bangladesh arrests 3 Betwinner agents on illegal gambling charges

    Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has recently been criticised for signing an advertisement deal with Betwinner’s news portal

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 01:42 PM

    Police have arrested three agents of Betwinner, an online betting website, on charges related to gambling, which is banned in Bangladesh.

    Police’s Criminal Investigation Department made the arrests in Cumilla’s Chauddagram on Wednesday night. The suspects are Abu Bakr Siddique, 30, Abdullah Al Awal, 26, and Md Toraf Hossain, 37.

    Rezaul Masud, a special superintendent of police at CID, said at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday that CID’s Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management Branch found the suspect’s involvement in betting operations.

    Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has recently been criticised for signing an advertisement deal with Betwinner’s news portal. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board had threatened to end his career, Shakib said he had cancelled the deal.

    CID’s Rezaul said the three suspects smuggled up to Tk 40 million out of Bangladesh in the past four months. Citing them, he said Betwinner has 10 agents in Bangladesh. The agents receive commission from Betwinner.

    Although most betting and gambling sites are blocked in Bangladesh, the users registered on and logged in to Betwinner through VPN software, Rezaul said.

    The users paid for betting through mobile financial services. The agents then convert the money to cryptocurrency Binance.

    Police seized six mobile phones, 12 SIM cards and a laptop during the arrests. A case was filed against the suspects at Paltan Police Station under the Digital Security Act.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina stresses need for skilled workforce to reach SDG goals
    Skilled workforce key to progress: Hasina
    The prime minister highlighted the need to diversify the skillset of Bangladeshi workers to keep pace with the changing times
    Launch fares drop by Tk 0.15 per kilometre
    Launch fares drop by Tk 0.15 per km
    The decision comes after bus fares were reduced by Tk 0.05 per kilometre
    Man dies, 20 hurt as BNP, police clash in Narayanganj
    Man dies as BNP, police clash in Narayanganj
    A BNP rally to mark the party's founding anniversary descended into chaos when police stopped activists from leading an 'unauthorised' procession
    Bangladesh has a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism: home minister
    Bangladesh has zero-tolerance to terrorism: home minister
    The UN under-secretary-general of counterterrorism said he appreciated Bangladesh’s good practices to fight terrorism and prevent violent extremism in the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher