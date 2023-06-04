8 injured as blast-hit oil tanker catches fire in Narayanganj

An explosion in an oil tanker anchored in the Shitalakkhya River at Narayanganj's Rupganj has left eight people injured.

Five of them suffered serious burn wounds and are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The tanker, named OT Shanghai-8, was anchored at the Darikandi Dockyard when it was rocked by an explosion around 1:30 am on Sunday, according to Inspector Ataur Rahman of Rupganj Police Station.

He said the blast was sparked by the accumulation of gas inside the tanker, which at the time was empty after unloading the oil it was carrying at the port.