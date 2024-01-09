Clemency for Yunus on AL’s election victory? He should apologise to workers, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said her government cannot pardon Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus because it has nothing to do with his sentencing for labour law violations.

The prime minister faced a question about Yunus when she met local and foreign observers and journalists at the Ganabhaban on Monday, a day after a landslide victory confirmed her fourth straight term.

A court in Dhaka sentenced the Nobel prize-winning microcredit pioneer Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three other company executives to six months in prison for breaching labour laws on Jan 1.

But Yunus, 83, the founding Grameen Bank managing director, and the three others will not start serving time in prison anytime soon, as the court granted them one month's bail on condition that they use the time to launch an appeal against the ruling.