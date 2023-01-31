Bangladesh ranks 147th on Transparency International corruption index

Bangladesh has scored a lowly 25 out of 100 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2022, ranking 147th out of 180 countries.

Bangladesh’s score fell from 26 in 2021 to 25 in 2022, which means the public sector is perceived to be more corrupt than it was a year ago.

Among South Asian nations, only Afghanistan scored worse with 24, while Pakistan scored 27, Nepal scored 110, Sri Lanka scored 101, and India 85.

However, while Afghanistan’s score improved from the 2021 version of the report, Bangladesh’s standing worsened.