    Bus torched in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi amid BNP blockade

    The incident occurred in front of Keari Plaza on Road 15, the fire service said

    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 05:46 AM
    Arsonists have set fire to a passenger bus in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi amid the BNP's latest 36-hour transport blockade to press for the government's resignation ahead of the national elections.

    The attack occurred in front of Keari Plaza on Dhanmondi Road 15 around 9:15 am on Wednesday, the fire service said.

    Two units of firefighters were dispatched to the scene when the fire on the Rajanigandha Paribahan bus was reported, said Lima Khanam, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.

    No casualties were reported from the incident.

    Over 270 vehicles have been set ablaze since the BNP and like-minded parties began a series of transport blockades and hartals following clashes between activists and police at a rally on Oct 28, according to the fire service’s count.

