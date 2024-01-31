Integrity of Bangla Academy Literary Awards under serious scrutiny

FILMS IN THE DRAMA CATEGORY

Last year, the Bangla Academy Awards policy was amended for the inclusion of literary films or aesthetically pleasing films in the drama category.

Many have questioned the rationale behind this amendment since.

Prominent actor and cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor believes that the addition of films in the drama category is incongruous.

Expressing his perplexity to bdnews24.com , he said: “I don’t see the logic behind it. There are various state awards for films.”

“Awards can be given for research for films in a separate research category,” he added.

Cultural organiser Ramendu Majumdar is of the same view as Noor.

Opposing the Academy’s decision, he said, “I don’t understand why this was done. I don’t think there is a need to include films in literary award categories. And to associate it with drama is absolutely wrong.”

The literary awards were introduced by the Bangla Academy in 1960. Since then, literary geniuses have received awards for poetry, novels, short stories, essay research, children’s literature and drama categories.

The first person to have received this award was Ashkar Ibne Shaikh in 1960.

Literary luminaries such as Nurul Momen, Munier Choudhury, Anis Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid, Maloy Bhowmick have received the Bangla Academy Award.

However, there have been years when no awards were given in this category due to a lack of suitable candidates.

This year, the Academy expanded the drama category to encompass Jatra, Pala, and literary art films or aesthetic films, leading to Mrittika Chakma and Masud Pathik receiving the Bangla Academy Literary Award.

Maloy Bhowmick, a previous recipient for drama, and Professor Ratan Siddiqui, the 2019 awardee, have both voiced concerns about this inclusion, citing a disconnect between films and traditional literary awards.

Bhowmick thinks there is a “gap when no one worthy is found for the award. But even then, there is no justification for adding film to the drama category”.

Prof Siddiqui, who won the drama award in 2019, finds films incompatible with literary award categories. “I will talk about this issue if I ever get a chance to speak to the Bangla Academy about this,” he said.

Bangla Academy Director General Nurul Huda disagrees with the latest clamour about the amendment of the awards policy.

He argues that since screenplays form the foundation of films, they should be considered literary works.

“This time there was a proposal to add art films to this category. The Executive Council of Bangla Academy approved it and I think it was a reasonable decision.”

Nurul Huda maintains that such a decision was taken without multiplying the number of categories.

“There are 11 categories in total. But this time autobiography, memoirs, and travel stories have also been added to free prose.”

Professor Baitullah Quadri, a member of the Bangla Academy executive council who teaches at Dhaka University's Bengali department, acknowledges the criticism surrounding the award categories.

He expressed disappointment over writers lobbying for recognition and lamented the increased bureaucratic influence on the Academy, raising concerns about its autonomy.

“One thing that upsets me is that the writers are blowing their own trumpets. It's a shame for all of us. Many geniuses have not received the Bangla Academy Award. But does that make them ineligible?"

He lamented the increased bureaucratic influence on the Academy in recent times.

"Nowadays, the Academy is pressured by the ministry as well. They want to interfere in everything. It also raises questions about the autonomy of Bangla Academy," he concluded.