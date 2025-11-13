Chief Advisor Yunus addresses the nation

Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government, is addressing the nation as Bangladesh awaits a decision on how the July National Charter will be implemented.

His speech on Thursday afternoon is being broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television, BTV News and Bangladesh Betar.

Although the July National Charter has been signed, political parties have yet to reach a consensus on its implementation process. Several parties have taken up different positions on when the referendum on the charter will be held and how it should be implemented.

A seven-day period outlined by the interim government to the parties to resolve the dispute and reach a compromise has also passed.

Eight religious parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, have threatened to declare an indefinite sit-in demonstration in front of the chief advisor's official residence, the State Guest House Jamuna, if the July National Charter Implementation Order is not issued by Sunday and a referendum in November is not announced.

On the other hand, the BNP does not want a referendum to be held before the parliamentary elections in any way, demanding both be held on the same day.

Yunus delivered his last address to the nation on Aug 5, July Uprising Day. On that day, he announced the 13th national parliamentary elections would be held in February, before Ramadan.

The student-led mass uprising ended one and a half decades of rule by the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024. The ousted prime minister then fled to India.

After the fall of the Awami League government, the interim government led by Yunus took office on Aug 8.