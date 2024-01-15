    বাংলা

    HC issues a rule asking why Ayan's family shouldn't be paid Tk 50m in compensation

    The top court also asked authorities to submit a report over the child's death at United Medical College within 7 days

    The High Court has issued a rule asking why the family of Ayan Ahmed, the boy who died during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College in Dhaka's Satarkul, should not be paid Tk 50 million as compensation. It also ordered the authorities to submit the investigation report into the incident within seven days.

    The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order on Monday. The Directorate General of Health Services has been ordered to respond to the rule.

    Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akand represented the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad, appeared for the state during the hearing.

    A writ petition was filed seeking Tk 10 million in compensation for the family over Ayan's death on Jan 9. The petitioner also sought the scrapping of registrations for doctors who treated Ayan and action against the United Medical College authorities.

    Ayan was admitted to the medical college's hospital for a circumcision procedure on Dec 31. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.

    Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.

    His father, Shamim, later started a case at Badda Police Station alleging medical negligence. Shamim said he suspected there was something wrong with the anaesthetic administered to his son.

    The case implicated United Medical College Hospital's anaesthesiologist Syed Sabbir Ahmed, surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital.

    Shamim alleged the medical college hospital applied total anaesthesia without the family's permission while United Hospital barred them from taking Ayan to another hospital.

