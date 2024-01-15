HC issues a rule asking why Ayan's family shouldn't be paid Tk 50m in compensation

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the family of Ayan Ahmed, the boy who died during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College in Dhaka's Satarkul, should not be paid Tk 50 million as compensation. It also ordered the authorities to submit the investigation report into the incident within seven days.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order on Monday. The Directorate General of Health Services has been ordered to respond to the rule.

Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akand represented the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad, appeared for the state during the hearing.