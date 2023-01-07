Woman found dead in Mirpur hotel: police

Police have recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from a hotel in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling in a room of Hotel HM International at Mirpur Circle 10 on Saturday. The victim’s name was recorded as ‘Antara’ in the hotel register.
Mustafizur Rahman, the manager of the hotel, said the woman, along with two men, booked the room on Friday. Of the two men, Riaz Majhi was identified as her husband and the other, Md Mehedi, as her sibling.
Both men left the hotel after the check-in, but Riaz returned in the afternoon and left the room soon again. Antara stayed overnight alone in the hotel room, according to the police.
The woman asked for a mobile phone charger at the hotel counter on Saturday morning. Later, the hotel attendant did not get any response from her after knocking on the door, Mustafizur added.
The hotel authorities found the door ‘unlocked’ and discovered the body hanging from the ceiling with a piece of cloth wrapped around her neck, according to the manager.
The law enforcers recovered the body after the incident was reported to the local police station.
An initial probe suggests the woman committed suicide following a family dispute with her husband Riaz, Mirpur Police Station chief Mohammad Mohsin said.