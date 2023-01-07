Woman found dead in Mirpur hotel: police

Police have recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from a hotel in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling in a room of Hotel HM International at Mirpur Circle 10 on Saturday. The victim’s name was recorded as ‘Antara’ in the hotel register.

Mustafizur Rahman, the manager of the hotel, said the woman, along with two men, booked the room on Friday. Of the two men, Riaz Majhi was identified as her husband and the other, Md Mehedi, as her sibling.