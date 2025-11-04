4 Bangladeshi nationals deported ‘forcefully’ from Italy

Four Bangladeshi nationals have been “forcibly returned home” as part of an ongoing campaign to curb illegal immigration in Italy.

They are Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Abdul Mannan Khalasi, Mehedi Mia and Md Sayem. They were arrested in Rome and its surrounding areas on Thursday.

According to Italy's Ministry of the Interior, a total of 184 undocumented migrants were sent back to their respective countries last week, four of whom were Bangladeshis.

After completion of administrative procedures, they were sent back home on a Dhaka-bound flight from Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino. Members of law-enforcing agencies ensured their security.

The Italian administration said that the decision to deport them was taken due to a lack of legal residential documents and violation of immigration laws. It is reported that operations to identify illegal immigrants have intensified across the country recently.

On Tuesday, the Italian Embassy in Dhaka wrote on its Facebook page: "On October 31, Italian Authorities returned from Italy 4 Bangladeshi citizens without authorization to stay.

Two of them had arrived from Libya without a visa just a month before.

Over 120 Bangladeshi citizens have already been repatriated to Bangladesh in 2025, in the framework of Italy’s commitment to fighting illegal migration.

Paying traffickers, brokers, and dalals to enter Italy without a proper visa -- or with a fraudulent visa -- is illegal and will lead to immediate repatriation procedures."

However, the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome has yet to receive any "official information" in this regard, said Asif Anam Siddique, first secretary at the embassy.

He urged expatriate Bangladeshis to always carry valid documents and refrain from visa-related fraud.