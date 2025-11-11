Police arrest Chattogram’s ‘Major Iqbal’, accused of six murders

Police have arrested Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, infamously known in Chattogram as “Major Iqbal”, from Sultanpur village in Raozan Upazila -- a man whose name first drew spotlight over three decades ago following a double murder.

He was arrested on Monday at Raozan Municipality, said police officer Monirul Islam Bhuiyan.

“Initially, we have found 11 cases against him, including six for murder,” he said.

According to Iqbal, he faces charges in as many as 40 cases across Raozan, Fatikchhari, and Rangunia, involving murder, robbery, and extortion.

According to Monirul, Iqbal is an accused in several cases in Chattogram, including the killings of “Babar, VP Mujib, Shyamal, and Aman”. As there were outstanding arrest warrants, he was sent to jail following his arrest.

Local sources said Iqbal was once a key member of former MP Fazle Karim’s “cadre force”. His name surfaced in several high-profile killings in the 1990s, including those of brothers Titu and Mithu, Chhatra League leaders Iqbal and Jamil, and Fatikchhari’s Shyamal and Aman.

After spending years in prison, he was released on bail in 2010 and went abroad. Upon returning, he again began working for Fazle Karim.

Since the political shift on Aug 5 last year, Iqbal has been seen with a local BNP leader in Raozan. Locals claim several of Fazle’s former “terror operatives” now roam the area under the banner of two BNP leaders.

Police say recent investigations into multiple murders in Raozan indicate the involvement of six active groups engaged in target killings.