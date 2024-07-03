Supreme Court Justice Jahangir Hossain falls sick, is hospitalised

July 03, 2024
The chief justice and other justices on the bench then adjourned the proceedings and went to a private room
Published : 03 Jul 2024, 04:55 PM
Justice Jahangir Hossain of the Appellate Division has fallen sick during court proceedings on Wednesday.
He was rushed to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University immediately afterwards.
A four-strong appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan began court proceedings around 9:15am, said Mohammad Khairul Alam Liton, bench officer to the Appellate Division.
“He fell sick around 9:45am. The chief justice and other justices immediately suspended proceedings and retired to a private room. Justice Jahangir Hossain was later taken to the hospital.”
The three-member bench resumed their duties soon afterwards.