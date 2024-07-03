Supreme Court Justice Jahangir Hossain falls sick, is hospitalised

The chief justice and other justices on the bench then adjourned the proceedings and went to a private room

Justice Jahangir Hossain of the Appellate Division has fallen sick during court proceedings on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University immediately afterwards.

A four-strong appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan began court proceedings around 9:15am, said Mohammad Khairul Alam Liton, bench officer to the Appellate Division.

“He fell sick around 9:45am. The chief justice and other justices immediately suspended proceedings and retired to a private room. Justice Jahangir Hossain was later taken to the hospital.”

The three-member bench resumed their duties soon afterwards.