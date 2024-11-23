New DMP Commissioner Sajjat promises highest service ‘under any conditions’

Police are unlikely to go against the people, the commissioner says

Newly-appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Sajjat Ali has promised to provide maximum support to people under any conditions.

He made the pledge to police personnel at a welfare meeting in Dhaka’s Rajarbagh Police Lines on Saturday, a day after taking charge.

On Wednesday, the interim government appointed Sajjat as the new police commissioner replacing former Md Mainul Hasan in the second biggest shakeup since the fall of the Awami League government three months ago.

The commissioner's office organised the meeting to get acquainted with all DMP police staff and heed their suggestions to cope with the challenges.

The officials with different ranks of the DMP made specific recommendations and presented their suggestions to the new DMP commissioner on the occasion.

After listening to the views, the commissioner made some immediate decisions.

He assured everyone of resolving other issues quickly and delivered a few instructions.

Sajjat said, "About 20 million people live in Dhaka. The Dhaka metropolis and the people of the city have to be kept safe by all means.”

"To be good police officers, there is no alternative to being good human beings and only a good police officer can serve the people."

Stating police as the most ‘visible agency’ of the government, he said a vested quarter had put the police against people for their own gains.

“The people are not our enemy, we do not want to go against the people."

All members of the DMP team are working to keep the city dwellers as safe as possible, he said.

“All DMP members will have to serve with more sincerity and professionalism. Everyone has to work as a team. All team members must have a soul connection with the team leader. One member should stand beside the other in any need," he added.