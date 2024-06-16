Former IGP Benazir resigns as Boat Club president

Rubel Aziz steps into the role of president

Embroiled in corruption charges, former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed has resigned his position as President of Boat Club in Dhaka.

Benazir tendered his resignation and requested Rubel Aziz replace him in a letter sent to the executive committee's WhatsApp group on Jun 13, according to executive committee member Nasir U Mahmood.

He said the request was entertained in accordance with the club's constitution.

Benazir, currently abroad with his family for urgent matters, cited his inability to carry out his responsibilities as the reason for stepping down.

The next election for the club's 11-member executive committee is scheduled for October.

The club, established in 2014, has around 3,000 members. Rubel served as president for a year after the club's inception before Benazir took over.

Since then, there have been no changes in the presidency until now.

Benazir's resignation comes amidst an ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC, which has reportedly uncovered substantial illegal assets held by him.

During the initial stages of the ACC investigation, Benazir left the country with his family.

The club, located on the Turag River in Birulia near Dhaka, gained notoriety three years ago when actress Pori Moni alleged harassment on Jun 8, 2021.

The high-profile incident led to legal proceedings, during which Benazir was the club's president.