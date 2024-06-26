Police search Jhenaidah ponds for MP Anar murder suspect’s mobiles

Police have searched in vain two ponds in Jhenaidah for three mobile phones belonging to local Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, a suspect in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Kamal was transferred to Jhenaidah District Prison from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur on Tuesday following a court order.

He was taken to the ponds amid tight security on Wednesday afternoon as a team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, led by its chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, arrived in Jhenaidah by helicopter and conducted the search with the help of fishermen.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Faruk Azam was also present.

None of the three phones were found in the ponds at Payra Chattar and in the stadium area.

Harun said seven people took part in the murder of the MP in Kolkata and police have arrested five of them.

“We’re trying to arrest the two remaining suspects. Big names are coming out in the investigation. None will be spared. But no innocent people will be harassed.”

Anar was allegedly killed in a Kolkata flat after he travelled to India for treatment on May 11.

Police said the murderers dismembered his body and dumped the parts in canals and the building’s septic tank.

Bones and pieces of flesh were found in the spots while police are conducting DNA tests to confirm the identity of the person.