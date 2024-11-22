A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the victim endure severe abuse as the assailants tried force a confession of theft

Man tied to pole and tortured over theft allegations in Gazipur, 1 held

Police have made an arrest after a man was tied to a pillar on a veranda and tortured over accusations of stealing an autorickshaw.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Kaichhagar area of Vangnahati, according to Zainal Abedin Mondal, chief of Sreepur Police Station.

The victim, a 25-year-old resident of Baherachala in Sreepur, endured severe physical abuse.

According to locals, the man was suspected of stealing an autorickshaw and was tortured as a result.

Despite his cries for help, the assailants did not relent. One individual at the scene tried to intervene but was unsuccessful.

Later that evening, around 8:30pm, a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The footage shows the victim, wearing a yellow shirt and a lungi, tied with his arms behind his back to a cement pillar on a veranda.

Another man, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, is seen pulling the victim’s legs and assaulting him. At one point, he even jumps on the victim’s legs.

As the victim screamed in anguish, the attackers intensified the abuse. Although a few onlookers urged the perpetrators to stop, they ignored the pleas.

The video also captures the victim being tied even more tightly as the assailants tried to force him to confess.

OC Zainal Abedin said, “The video came to the police’s attention shortly after it was shared on social media. Following an investigation, we conducted a raid and arrested one person involved in the incident around 10pm. The detainee is currently being questioned at the station.”