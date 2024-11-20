The former police chief and NTMC director general are among eight officials accused in a ‘genocide’ case over the July-August uprising

Probe report against Mamun, Ziaul must be submitted in a month, says International Crimes Tribunal

The International Crimes Tribunal has ordered the investigation report on the ‘genocide’ case over the July-August uprising against the former police chief, the ex-director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, and six police officials to be submitted within a month.

The tribunal set Dec 19 for the next hearing and instructed that the suspects remain in jail until then.

A three-member bench led by International Crimes Tribunal Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder made the decision on Wednesday.

Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam represented the state at the hearing.

The eight officials were brought to the court in two prison vans around 10:30am. They were in the court lock-up for a short time before they were presented before the court.

The suspects are former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, ex-NTMC director general Ziaul Ahsan, former Dhaka District superintendent of police Md Abdullah Al Kafi, former DMP Mirpur deputy commissioner Md Jashim Uddin Molla, former Dhaka additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle) Md Shahidur Islam, former Jatrabari Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Hasan, former Gulshan Police Station officer-in-charge Mazharul Haque, and former Dhaka North Detective Branch inspector Md Arafat Hossain.

The chief prosecutor read the charges against each of the accused at the hearing one by one. He detailed the charges against them during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protests in July and August. These included charges of opening fire on students and killing them, burning bodies, enforced disappearances, detentions at Ayna Ghor facilities, torture, and many others.

Tajul requested two months from the court to complete the investigations into the case. The court granted a month for the report and set Dec 19 for the next hearing.

On Oct 27, the tribunal issued arrest warrants for ex-IGP Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and 15 other officials over the ‘genocide’ allegations in July and August. Eight of these officials were brought before the court on Wednesday.