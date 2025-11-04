Low pressure over Bay becomes well-marked but unlikely to intensify

A low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low, prompting authorities to issue danger signal No. 3 for all maritime ports, though forecasters said the system is unlikely to gain more strength.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Tuesday afternoon that the weather system could weaken before making landfall along the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.

In a special marine warning issued at 4:00pm, the Met Office advised the ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.

The system is expected to move north-northwestward along the coast and bring scattered rain to parts of Chattogram division.

“There is little chance of the well-marked low intensifying into a depression,” said meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana.

The formation comes only days after Cyclone Montha swept across the Bay, making landfall in India’s Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities have advised all fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay to remain close to the coastline and proceed with caution until notified otherwise.

The Met Office warned that moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in some coastal regions as the system drifts toward land, though its weakening trend is expected to limit severe weather impacts.