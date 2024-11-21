The issues of trying political parties should not be brought forward to maintain judicial integrity, he says

People can appeal orders by the International Crimes Tribunal, says Asif Nazrul

To ensure the ‘sanctity of the judiciary’, people will be allowed to appeal against the interim orders issued by the International Crimes Tribunal, or ICT, says Law Advisor Asif Nazrul.

The advisor said that the issue of political parties being tried as a whole should not come to the forefront to ensure ‘judicial purity.’

The decision was made after discussions with all, he told the media on Thursday after visiting the ICT.

Earlier on Wednesday, the International Crimes (Tribunal) Amendment Ordinance 2024 was approved at a meeting of the interim government’s advisory council chaired by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Though it was initially proposed that bans could be imposed on political parties and their affiliates if they were found guilty by the ICT, that section was dropped from the draft that was eventually approved by the advisory council.

This means that the ICT cannot try political parties on the charges of ‘genocide’ over the killings during the July-August uprising.