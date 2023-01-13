Four Suhrawardy hospital doctors face negligent death charges

Four doctors of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka are facing charges of causing ‘negligent death’ of a patient with wrong treatment.

The patient’s son Ahmed Rafi brought the charges at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court in Dhaka on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir recorded the statement of the plaintiff and asked the chief of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station to record the allegation as a first information report, said Helal Uddin, bench assistant of the court.

The accused doctors are Professor Mostafizur Rahman, Nadeem Ahmed, ‘Tania’ and ‘Arafat’ of the surgery unit-1 of the hospital.