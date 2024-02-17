Metro rail service back on track after brief halt due to train door malfunction

Metro rail service has resumed after a technical issue at Pallabi station halted operations for around 30 minutes.

The disruption was caused by a malfunctioning train door on Saturday afternoon, according Additional Superintendent Mahmood Khan of MRT Police.

"Service at Pallabi station was interrupted at 3 pm due to this malfunction, affecting the operation of other trains as well. The problem was resolved and normal service resumed by 3:30 pm," he said.

Officials at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, the entity overseeing metro rail operations, could not be reached for comment.